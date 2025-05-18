Seven injured over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) At least seven persons sustained injuries in a fight over a land dispute in Ahmadpur East tehsil.

Rescue 1122 said that two groups attacked each others at Mauza Kamesa Pakhiwas over a land dispute. They attacked and injured each others with clubs and sticks.

Rescuers provided first aid to the injured who later were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The injured were identified as 42-year-old Yaseen, 48-year-old Rubina Kausar, 38-year-old Javed, 47-year-old Aslam, 23-year-old Aman, 25-year-old Ahsan and 47-year-old Bhutta. Police have registered a case are investigating.