UrduPoint.com

Seven Injures In Hotel Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Seven Injures In Hotel Fire

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in a local hotel near Lorri Adda due to a cylinder gas leakage, here on Tuesday.

According to rescue spokesperson, the fire caused minor burns to seven people.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Three persons were provided the first aid on the spot, while four persons -- 24-year-old Fazal Khan, 24-year-old Muhammad Younis, 28-year-old Muhammad Ramzan, 29-year-old Qaiser -- were shifted to a hospital after providing the first aid, said rescue officials.

