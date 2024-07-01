Open Menu

Seven Jail Staffers Arrested For Allegedly Facilitating Escape Of 19 Inmates In Rawalakot

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Seven Jail staffers arrested for allegedly facilitating escape of 19 inmates in Rawalakot

RAWALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Rawalakot police have reportedly taken at least seven wardens of the district jail for dereliction of duties on Sunday.

They were found guilty, as a result of preliminary investigations by authorities, for allegedly facilitating the escape of 19 prisoners, including 10 waiting for the death penalty, life imprisonment in murder cases, and under-trial prisoners, from the jail on Sunday.

According to more details reaching this APP AJK Correspondent late Sunday, at least 19 inmates escaped from Rawalakot District Jail after they allegedly made the jail personnel hostage.

 

The escaped prisoners include dangerous criminals, according to the jail authorities. Higher jail authorities are reportedly engaged to track down the fugitives and restore order in the area.

The authorities have released a list of the escaped prisoners, and a heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area, jail authorities said.

A search operation is underway to round up the fleeing inmates, according to the authorities. 

Further investigations are in progress.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Murder Police Jail Progress Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 days ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

2 days ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan