Seven Jail Staffers Arrested For Allegedly Facilitating Escape Of 19 Inmates In Rawalakot
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM
RAWALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Rawalakot police have reportedly taken at least seven wardens of the district jail for dereliction of duties on Sunday.
They were found guilty, as a result of preliminary investigations by authorities, for allegedly facilitating the escape of 19 prisoners, including 10 waiting for the death penalty, life imprisonment in murder cases, and under-trial prisoners, from the jail on Sunday.
According to more details reaching this APP AJK Correspondent late Sunday, at least 19 inmates escaped from Rawalakot District Jail after they allegedly made the jail personnel hostage.
The escaped prisoners include dangerous criminals, according to the jail authorities. Higher jail authorities are reportedly engaged to track down the fugitives and restore order in the area.
The authorities have released a list of the escaped prisoners, and a heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area, jail authorities said.
A search operation is underway to round up the fleeing inmates, according to the authorities.
Further investigations are in progress.
