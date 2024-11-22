Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu district and four in different areas of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) In a successful intelligence-based operation in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on November 22, security forces neutralized three terrorists and injured two others.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation targeted a terrorist hideout following credible information about their presence.

The weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians.

The ISPR stated that clearance operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

In Awaran district, an intelligence-based operation led to the killing of two high-value terrorists identified as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zarif alias Shah Jahan during an intense exchange of fire.

In a separate operation in Dera Bugti district, another terrorist was eliminated. The security forces also killed another terrorist during a similar operation in Kech district.

The ISPR confirmed that the neutralized terrorists were involved in numerous attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.