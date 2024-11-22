Seven Khawarijs Killed In Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2024 | 02:41 PM
Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu district and four in different areas of Balochistan
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) In a successful intelligence-based operation in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on November 22, security forces neutralized three terrorists and injured two others.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation targeted a terrorist hideout following credible information about their presence.
The weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in numerous attacks against security forces and innocent civilians.
The ISPR stated that clearance operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.
In Awaran district, an intelligence-based operation led to the killing of two high-value terrorists identified as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zarif alias Shah Jahan during an intense exchange of fire.
In a separate operation in Dera Bugti district, another terrorist was eliminated. The security forces also killed another terrorist during a similar operation in Kech district.
The ISPR confirmed that the neutralized terrorists were involved in numerous attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hamilton on top in Vegas as Verstappen struggles3 minutes ago
-
Seven meters disconnected over violations13 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth in ambulance23 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Punjab for 3 days23 minutes ago
-
Court impose Rs 40 mln fine to accused for selling illegal drugs:23 minutes ago
-
Two friends shot dead in Swabi23 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises swift action by security forces in Bannu32 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 4 terrorists in 3 separate engagements in Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Court sentences life term imprisonment to man in murder case33 minutes ago
-
NADRA showcases biometric solutions at IDEAS 202433 minutes ago
-
PR to construct rail line connecting Thar Coal mines to Port Qasim42 minutes ago
-
Passing-out parade of 50th Common ASPs held at National Police Academy43 minutes ago