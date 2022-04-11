UrduPoint.com

Seven Kidnappers Arrested In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 05:25 PM

Seven kidnappers arrested in muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested seven accused in an operation and recovered a man, found confined in chains, thirteen days after he was kidnapped for ransom from Khangarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested seven accused in an operation and recovered a man, found confined in chains, thirteen days after he was kidnapped for ransom from Khangarh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations Ziaullah Khan told the media persons that a citizen Ehsanullah was kidnapped from Khangarh on Mar 28, 2022, during morning walk, and an FIR was registered with PS Khangarh on the report of his son Saad Ahmad Khan.

Kidnappers later demanded Rs 20,000 for treatment from son's ailing father. The money was sent to a mobile phone account. On March 31, kidnappers demanded Rs 5 million ransom for release of their father, however, the family successfully convinced them to settle at Rs 2 million.

SSP Investigations said that the information was conveyed to DPO Tariq Wilayat and a team led by him and comprising DSP Sadar Circle Muhammad Rizwan, SHO Malik Younis, and Incharge CIA Staff Mureed Hussain was formed.

The team successfully arrested four accused red handed while receiving Rs 2 million ransom amount. Those arrested included Abid Waqas, Tahir Shah, Waheed and Yameen. The accused then led the police to a private residence near Ganesh Wah canal and freed Ehsanullah from chains he was tied in.

Three more accused including Mehran, Usman and Sajawal were arrested from the spot with illegal weapons and several unregistered Suibcribers Identification Modules (SIMs). Accused would be produced before a special court, police said.

Related Topics

Police Mobile CIA Man Circle Muzaffargarh Khangarh Money March FIR Family Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Voting for PM's election starts in NA

Voting for PM's election starts in NA

51 seconds ago
 Cases registered against 4 shopkeepers

Cases registered against 4 shopkeepers

52 seconds ago
 KPFSA conducts various actions across province

KPFSA conducts various actions across province

54 seconds ago
 Austrian Chancellor, Vladimir Putin to Have One-on ..

Austrian Chancellor, Vladimir Putin to Have One-on-One Talk - Austrian Foreign M ..

55 seconds ago
 Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

51 minutes ago
 Balochistan ombudsman warns strict action against ..

Balochistan ombudsman warns strict action against women harassment

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.