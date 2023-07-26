Open Menu

Seven Killed, 1,000 Injured In 953 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Seven killed, 1,000 injured in 953 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,000 injured in 953 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 516 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 379 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 244 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 64 in Faisalabad with 60 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 58 victims.

According to data, 822 motorcycles, 64 rickshaws, 88 cars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses,26 trucks and 85 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were among the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

7 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

21 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

22 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

3 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan