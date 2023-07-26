Seven killed, 1,000 injured in 953 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,000 injured in 953 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 516 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 379 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 244 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 64 in Faisalabad with 60 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 58 victims.

According to data, 822 motorcycles, 64 rickshaws, 88 cars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses,26 trucks and 85 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were among the accidents.