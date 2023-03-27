UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed, 1,103 Injured In 1,071 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Seven killed, 1,103 injured in 1,071 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed while 1,103 injured in 1,071 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,103 injured in 1,071 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Monday said 530 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 144 pedestrian and 436 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 persons placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and third Multan 68 with 63 victims.

As many as 908 motorcycles, 82 rickshaws, 93 cars, 22 vans, 11 buses, 19 trucks and 125 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Ukraine Receives 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks - Repor ..

Ukraine Receives 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bh ..

Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bhallay’ the most in Iftari

22 minutes ago
 Canada Allocates $5.8Mln in Disaster Assistance to ..

Canada Allocates $5.8Mln in Disaster Assistance to Malawi, Mozambique - Global A ..

16 minutes ago
 French Parliament to Debate Bill on Influencer Act ..

French Parliament to Debate Bill on Influencer Activities on Social Media on Tue ..

16 minutes ago
 Georgian Prime Minister Calls Saakashvili's Award ..

Georgian Prime Minister Calls Saakashvili's Award for Human Rights Insult to Geo ..

17 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prime Minister, US Trade Official Discuss ..

Moldovan Prime Minister, US Trade Official Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.