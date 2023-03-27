Seven killed, 1,103 injured in 1,071 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least seven people were killed while 1,103 injured in 1,071 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Monday said 530 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 144 pedestrian and 436 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 219 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 persons placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and third Multan 68 with 63 victims.

As many as 908 motorcycles, 82 rickshaws, 93 cars, 22 vans, 11 buses, 19 trucks and 125 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.