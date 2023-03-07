Seven killed, 1,253 injured in 1,238 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,253 injured in 1,238 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday said 629 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 446 passengers were among the victims of these traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 95 in Multan with 92 victims and at third Faisalabad with 82 accidents and 77 victims.

As many as 1075 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 121 cars, 34 vans, eight buses, 26 trucks and 106 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.