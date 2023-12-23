Seven Killed, 1,285 Injured In Accidents In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 11:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,194 accidents
in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
In the accidents, seven people died whereas 1,285 were injured. Out of these, 572 people
with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 713 victims with minor injuries
were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.
The analysis showed 682 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians, and 483 passengers
were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 245
people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 81 Faisalabad in with 82 victims
and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 72 victims.
According to the data, 1,046 motorcycles, 67 rickshaws, 142 cars, 25 vans, 18 passenger buses,
22 trucks and 104 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the
accidents.