Seven Killed, 13 Injured In Rain Related Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

Seven killed, 13 injured in rain related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :At least seven people have been killed and 13 others injured as fresh spell of heavy intermittent rains have been battering the Khyber Pakthunkhwa over the last two days.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)'s report released here on Friday said eight houses partially damaged from different parts of the province.

The spokesman said the control room of PDMA was totally functional round the clock to respond to any untoward situation in the province and urged people to contact on 1700 for seeking help.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted more widespread rain-wind or thunderstorm in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

The areas which are likely to receive rains include including in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts while at scattered places in Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

Similarly, intermittent thundershower may also be expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan and Peshawar divisions. Snowfall may also occur over high mountains of Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Kohistan and Mansehra districts, says the Met office in its daily report.

