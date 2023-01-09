Seven killed, 25 injured in bus-van collision

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :At least seven people lost their lives and 25 were injured on Monday in Balochistan's Qila Saifullah when a passenger van had a head-on collision with a bus coming from the opposite direction.

According to the details, the accident occurred on the N-50 highway near Toroski in Qila Saifullah, Balochistan.

The authorities declared an emergency in the district headquarters hospital and called the doctors and emergency on duty.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and immediately shifted the bodies and the injured to DHQ hospital.