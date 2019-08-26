UrduPoint.com
Seven Killed, 25 Injured In IoK Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:23 PM

Seven killed, 25 injured in IoK road accident

In Indian occupied Kashmir, seven people, including four women and a minor boy, were killed and 25 were injured in a road accident in Rajouri district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, seven people, including four women and a minor boy, were killed and 25 were injured in a road accident in Rajouri district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an overloaded vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Thanamandi area of the district, a senior official said.

The victims were en route to the famous shrine of Sharda Sharief from Poonch when the vehicle fell into the 800-metre-deep gorge in the Thanamandi area after its driver lost control while negotiating a curve, Rajouri District Development Commissioner (DDC) Aijaz Asad said. He said seven people, including four women and a minor boy, were killed and 25 more injured in the accident.

The deceased included a couple, Mohammad Pazir (40) and his wife Safeena (33),4-year-old Abdul Qayoom, Mohammad Rashid (50), Mansha Begum (60), Masarat Bi (20) and Kaneeza Bi (45).

Eleven of the critically injured, some of whom had head injuries, were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment, Asad said, adding that the remaining 14 were admitted to the district hospital in Rajouri and their condition was stable.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old truck driver Noor Mohammed Dar was hit by a stone during a clash between Indian forces and protesters at Zradipora Uranhall in Islamabad district.

Earlier this month, an 11-year-old girl was hit in eye by stones of Indian Central Reserve Police Forces during curfew operation at downtown of Srinagar city.

