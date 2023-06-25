Open Menu

Seven Killed, 46 Injured In Road Accident In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Seven killed, 46 injured in road accident in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Seven people were killed 46 others were injured in a road accident near Nawabshah in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The tragic accident occurred when two buses collided near Balochpur stop in the town of Daur near Nawabshah on Sunday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred due to speeding seven people were killed on the spot while dozens of others, including women and children, suffered injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Taluka Hospital Daur and People's Medical University Hospital for medical assistance.

Police said a bus was traveling from Karachi to Jhang, whereas the other was going to Punjab from Karachi. The Cause of the accident is an aid to over-speeding and negligence.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Road Accident Jhang Nawabshah Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

13 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

28 minutes ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

43 minutes ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

3 hours ago
Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

4 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

4 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan