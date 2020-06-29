UrduPoint.com
Seven Killed, 7 Injured In Attack On Pakistani Stock Exchange Building - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

Seven Killed, 7 Injured in Attack on Pakistani Stock Exchange Building - Reports

At least seven people were killed and seven others were injured when militants opened indiscriminate fire at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi, media reported on Monday

At least seven people were killed and seven others were injured when militants opened indiscriminate fire at the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi, media reported on Monday.

Previous reports indicated that four security guards and a police sub-inspector had been killed in the incident, while five people, including a police officer and a security guard, were injured.

According to latest media reports, citing police, the number of those injured reached seven, including three police officers. They had been sent to Civil Hospital Karachi. The death toll also increased to seven. Apart from those five security officers, two civilians were also killed in the attack.

The Geo tv broadcaster reported earlier in the day that police killed all four attackers. Before storming the building, militants blew up a grenade at the main gate.

The evacuation of the psx personnel from the building continues, police and paramilitary Federal law enforcers have been called to nearby streets, the broadcaster reported.

Meanwhile, Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange Abid Ali Habib said that the militants made their way from the Railway Ground parking area. The militants were disguised as off-duty police officials and were carrying a bag that probably held explosives, according to the police.

