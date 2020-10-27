UrduPoint.com
Seven Killed, 70 Other Injured In Blast: Police

Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed and around 70 others injured in a powerful blast inside a mosque at Dir Colony here on Tuesday.

Police and Rescue 1122 officers while confirming killing of seven persons and nearly 70 injured said that it was an IED bomb explosion that blasted inside a mosque of a local religious seminary where students were being provided religious education.

SSP operation, Mansaoor Aman told media that it was an IED blast.

The injured mostly children were shifted to lady reading hospital.

Police cordoned of the area and started investigation.

