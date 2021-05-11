Seven killed, 877 injured in 803 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed, while 877 sustained injuries in 803 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 551 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 326 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 333 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 396 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 178 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 197 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Gujranwala with 43 accidents and 42 victims.

As many as 695 motorcycles, 106 rickshaws, 84 cars, 24 vans, 11 buses, 24 trucks and 84 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.