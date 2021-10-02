UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed After Vehicle Overturns In Water-filled Ditch In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :At least seven member of a family including women and young girls were killed on the spot when their speeding car fell into a ditch near the area of Bhara Kahu area in Islamabad on Saturday.

As per an eye witnesses the accident occurred early in the morning when a car the family was travelling in was slipped away in the rain and plunged into the ditch, a private news channel reported.

The family belonged to Phulgaran was returning after attending a wedding, they added.

The dead bodies of three sisters, their brothers and their mother were shifted to Polyclinic Hospital.

