Seven killed after vehicle overturns in water-filled ditch in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :At least seven member of a family including women and young girls were killed on the spot when their speeding car fell into a ditch near the area of Bhara Kahu area in Islamabad on Saturday.

As per an eye witnesses the accident occurred early in the morning when a car the family was travelling in was slipped away in the rain and plunged into the ditch, a private news channel reported.

The family belonged to Phulgaran was returning after attending a wedding, they added.

The dead bodies of three sisters, their brothers and their mother were shifted to Polyclinic Hospital.