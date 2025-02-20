Seven killed, around dozen injured in bus-trailer collision on Multan-Khanewal Motorway

Seven passengers including a woman and two children were killed and around a dozen more sustained injuries after a bus carrying Tableeghi Jamat members collided with a trailer on Multan-Khanewal section of motorway here Thursday morning

A Rescue 1122 official said, the 49-seater air-conditioned bus, KPK E-3435 Swat, travelling from Karachi to Swat, when reached a point, some 18 kilometers from Shah Rukn-e-Alam interchange towards Khanewal on Multan-Khanewal section of motorway, collided with a 22-wheel long vehicle (TMK-618 Lasbela). Rescuers reached the spot soon after a motorway police officer conveyed information and retrieved five bodies from the bus. Front part of the bus was badly damaged. Seven others were found injured, however, five of them were provided first aid on the spot while remaining two were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment of their serious injuries. Bodies of the deceased passengers were also shifted to the hospital, Rescue 1122 spokesman said. He further added that before their arrival at the accident site, the motorway police had already shifted some injured passengers to Nishtar-II Hospital.

Motorway police sources, however, said they had shifted eight injured persons to Nishtar-II Hospital by FWO ambulances and two of them had died.

A doctor at DMS office of Nishtar Hospital told APP that five passengers were received dead at Nishtar Hospital while two more breathed their last at Nishtar-II Hospital.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, the dead were identified as 40 years old Laiba Bibi, Safiullah s/o Ashraf-ud-Din (66), Jan Shair (35), a child Muhammad Raees (4), another child Junaid s/o Usman (4), and two unknown males.

Many of those having minor injuries were given first aid on the spot. The injured shifted to Nishtar Hospitals with serious injuries included Sameeullah (27), and Tahir Javed (54) while those with minor injuries included Bakhtiar Khan (60), Raza Khan (62), Inayat-ur-Rehman (65), and Muhammad Zaheer Shah (55), Esa Khan (20), Umair Omar, Mustil Subhan (43), Afroz Khan (65).