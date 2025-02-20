Seven Killed, Around Dozen Injured In Bus-trailer Collision On Multan-Khanewal Motorway
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM
Seven passengers including a woman and two children were killed and around a dozen more sustained injuries after a bus carrying Tableeghi Jamat members collided with a trailer on Multan-Khanewal section of motorway here Thursday morning
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Seven passengers including a woman and two children were killed and around a dozen more sustained injuries after a bus carrying Tableeghi Jamat members collided with a trailer on Multan-Khanewal section of motorway here Thursday morning.
A Rescue 1122 official said, the 49-seater air-conditioned bus, KPK E-3435 Swat, travelling from Karachi to Swat, when reached a point, some 18 kilometers from Shah Rukn-e-Alam interchange towards Khanewal on Multan-Khanewal section of motorway, collided with a 22-wheel long vehicle (TMK-618 Lasbela). Rescuers reached the spot soon after a motorway police officer conveyed information and retrieved five bodies from the bus. Front part of the bus was badly damaged. Seven others were found injured, however, five of them were provided first aid on the spot while remaining two were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment of their serious injuries. Bodies of the deceased passengers were also shifted to the hospital, Rescue 1122 spokesman said. He further added that before their arrival at the accident site, the motorway police had already shifted some injured passengers to Nishtar-II Hospital.
Motorway police sources, however, said they had shifted eight injured persons to Nishtar-II Hospital by FWO ambulances and two of them had died.
A doctor at DMS office of Nishtar Hospital told APP that five passengers were received dead at Nishtar Hospital while two more breathed their last at Nishtar-II Hospital.
According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, the dead were identified as 40 years old Laiba Bibi, Safiullah s/o Ashraf-ud-Din (66), Jan Shair (35), a child Muhammad Raees (4), another child Junaid s/o Usman (4), and two unknown males.
Many of those having minor injuries were given first aid on the spot. The injured shifted to Nishtar Hospitals with serious injuries included Sameeullah (27), and Tahir Javed (54) while those with minor injuries included Bakhtiar Khan (60), Raza Khan (62), Inayat-ur-Rehman (65), and Muhammad Zaheer Shah (55), Esa Khan (20), Umair Omar, Mustil Subhan (43), Afroz Khan (65).
Recent Stories
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth
National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..
AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair a ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth2 minutes ago
-
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institutions operate: Turki ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair at PU2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique or ..11 minutes ago
-
Sindh government launches crackdown on unfit vehicles following fatal accidents2 minutes ago
-
Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) appreciates mee ..2 minutes ago
-
Man throws acid on wife, daughter2 minutes ago
-
University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and governance10 minutes ago
-
Changes to M6 Motorway route approved to link south Punjab cities2 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram2 minutes ago
-
Seven killed, around dozen injured in bus-trailer collision on Multan-Khanewal Motorway2 minutes ago