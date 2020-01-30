UrduPoint.com
Seven Killed As Van Catches Fire In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:37 PM

At least seven people were killed while 10 others injured in an accident in Bhera police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed while 10 others injured in an accident in Bhera police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that passenger Van was moving from Lahore to Islamabad on Motorway when the speeding driven Van catches fire due to short circuit and collided with pillar of Sappanwalal Bridge near Khan Muhammadwala village in Bhera jurisdiction; as a result seven people killed while 10 others injured.

Rescue sources said that injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhera. The condition of three injured was said to be critical. The Names of deceased and injured are being traced.

