Seven Killed, Fifteen Wounded In Accident In Naushero Feroze District
Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:16 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven people died and fifteen others wounded in an accident at Kandiaro in Naushero Feroze district, while the dead included four toll plaza employees.
The accident occurred when a Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Swat hit the Toll plaza cabin due to the break failure, a private channel reported.
According to the police, the driver of the passenger coach had been detained.