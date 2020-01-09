Seven killed, fifteen wounded in accident in Naushero Feroze district

At least seven people died and fifteen others wounded in an accident at Kandiaro in Naushero Feroze district, while the dead included four toll plaza employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven people died and fifteen others wounded in an accident at Kandiaro in Naushero Feroze district, while the dead included four toll plaza employees.

The accident occurred when a Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Swat hit the Toll plaza cabin due to the break failure, a private channel reported.

According to the police, the driver of the passenger coach had been detained.

The injured were shifted to Kandiaro hospital.