Seven Killed In Different Incidents
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:59 PM
Seven persons were killed in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Seven persons were killed in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Rizwan, 20 and Tahir,18 were killed during firing between two rival groups over a pity issue in chak 123-GB. Three others received serious bullet injuries.
Meanwhile, Tania bibi resident of Gulistan Colony along with a friend strangulated to death her husband Rana Fayyaz. In another incident, Imran resident of Chak 205-RB was shot dead by his rivals in Tehsil Katchery.
Similarly, three bodies were recovered from different parts of the district identified as Allah Ditta, 25, in Chak 33-GB Sitiana Road, Waseem in Kokianwala and Muhammad Asif in Chak 404 Tandlianwala.
The police registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.