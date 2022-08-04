Seven killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Seven people were killed in different incidents near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Mubashar, 22, of Shadab Colony received a fatal electric shock while switching on a machine.

Separately, a labourer received an electric shock from a grinder machine in Sitara Gold city on Satiana Road who was identified as Muzammal Hussain, 61, of 78-GB while 16-year-old Tayyab received an electric shock from a pedestal fan near Lasoori Shah Shrine, Jhang Bazaar, and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Rizwan of Mohalla Shahabad committed suicide after shooting himself in Noorpur, Millat Road area.

Two drug addicts were found dead from Jalvi Market, Jarranwala Road, and Bakkar Mandi, Faisalabad.

Their bodies were handed over to police. An unidentified woman was also found dead from GTS chowk.