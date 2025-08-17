Seven Killed In Firing Incident In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Seven members of a family were killed and one injured in Kohat’s Regi Shinokhel area on Sunday.
According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the bodies and the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Kohat.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Samad, Sajid, Yousuf, Ashfaq, Mustafa, Hamza, and Yasir, while Abdul Razzaq was injured and is under treatment.
Police have launched an FIR and started a search operation in the area.
