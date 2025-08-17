Open Menu

Seven Killed In Firing Incident In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Seven killed in firing incident in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Seven members of a family were killed and one injured in Kohat’s Regi Shinokhel area on Sunday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the bodies and the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Kohat.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Samad, Sajid, Yousuf, Ashfaq, Mustafa, Hamza, and Yasir, while Abdul Razzaq was injured and is under treatment.

Police have launched an FIR and started a search operation in the area.

Recent Stories

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan