Seven Killed In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Seven killed in Kohat

Kohat, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :In armed clash between two rival groups in wedding related music function at Kaghazai village of Kohat five people have lost their lives and four others were injured.

Dead and injured were rushed to KDA hospital of Kohat.

Kohat police heavy contingent has rushed to the crime scene and has kicked off investigation and search operation as well.

In search operation of Kohat police followed by five murders in Kaghazi two people involved in these killings were arrested.

In children related dispute a father and his son have been shot dead in Dheri Banda area of Kohat and one other has been injured, dead bodies and injured person have been rushed to KDA hospital of Kohat.

More Stories From Pakistan

