Seven Killed In Layyah Road Accident
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2023 | 11:13 AM
The injured have been admitted in tehsil headquarters hospital Chaubara.
LAYYAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2023) At least seven people were killed and many others injured when a van collided with a truck near Chaubara city in district Layyah on Thursday.
The accident l, according to the reports, took place due to over-speeding.
