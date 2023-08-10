Seven killed in Layyah road accident

(@Abdulla99267510)

The injured have been admitted in tehsil headquarters hospital Chaubara.

LAYYAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2023) At least seven people were killed and many others injured when a van collided with a truck near Chaubara city in district Layyah on Thursday.

The accident l, according to the reports, took place due to over-speeding.

