Seven killed in Mianwali road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :At least seven persons including women were killed and several other injured when a mini-truck collided with a passenger coach due to dense fog on Quaidabad-Khushab Road in Mianwali on early Wednesday morning.

According to rescue sources a mini-truck collided with a passenger coach, which was going from Khushab to Mianwali, private news channels reported.

"The accident took place because of dense fog. Visibility on the road had dropped to zero," a rescue officialsaid. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.