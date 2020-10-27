UrduPoint.com
Seven Killed In Peshawar Blast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Seven killed in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed and more than 60 injured in Dir colony blast here in Peshawar this morning.

Seven dead bodies were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital MTI so far.

Director, LRH, Dr.

Muhammad Tariq Burki himself is present in emergency room along surgeons and medical team.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister said that rescue operation was being carried out to shift all injured to hospital.

The emergency has been declared in all hospitals.

Rescue1122 and police teams are taking part in rescue operation.

