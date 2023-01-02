Seven killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Seven people were killed and another five sustained injuries in an accident near Kohat on Indus Highway on Monday.

According to a private news channel, a rashly driven van collided with a dumper near Kohat on the Indus highway.

As a result, seven persons including women and children died on the spot and five others were injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital.