Open Menu

Seven Killed In Van-fire Incident:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Seven killed in van-fire incident:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :A sudden fire in a passenger van killed at least seven people and as many others in the area of Bhalwal here on Saturday.

According to details, a passenger van was traveling from Bhalwal city to Kotmomin, when a gas cylinder installed in it exploded.

As a result, five people died on the spot while two others succumbed to their wounds at a hospital.

The dead were identified as Kulsoom, Saima, Taiba and Ayesha, while three bodies could not be identified due to severe burns.

The injured were Najma, Naziran Bibi, Feroze ,Sana,Soriya, Muhammad Ali and Arham.

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhalwal.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Died Van Bhalwal Muhammad Ali Gas From

Recent Stories

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

14 minutes ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

16 minutes ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

3 hours ago
 Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

3 hours ago
PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

13 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

15 hours ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan