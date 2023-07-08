Seven killed in van-fire incident:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :A sudden fire in a passenger van killed at least seven people and as many others in the area of Bhalwal here on Saturday.

According to details, a passenger van was traveling from Bhalwal city to Kotmomin, when a gas cylinder installed in it exploded.

As a result, five people died on the spot while two others succumbed to their wounds at a hospital.

The dead were identified as Kulsoom, Saima, Taiba and Ayesha, while three bodies could not be identified due to severe burns.

The injured were Najma, Naziran Bibi, Feroze ,Sana,Soriya, Muhammad Ali and Arham.

The dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhalwal.