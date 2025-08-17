Open Menu

Seven Killed, One Injured In Sheno Khel Firing Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Seven killed, one injured in Sheno Khel firing attack

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) An attack by unidentified assailants in Regi Sheno Khel area of Kohat has resulted in the deaths of seven people and left one critically injured. The victims were reportedly returning from a picnic at Tanda Dam when they were ambushed.

According to Kohat Police and Rescue 1122, the group of friends was traveling back to their village of Muhammad Zai when they were fired upon. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Samad, Noorur Rehman, Sajid, Yousuf, Ashfaq, Mustafa, Hamza, and Yasir. The injured person, Abdur Razaaq, was immediately transported to a hospital in Peshawar.

Following the incident, a contingent of police and Rescue 1122 personnel arrived at the scene to manage the situation and shift the victims.

The attackers fled, and a large-scale search operation was now underway to apprehend them.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, has taken strict notice of the attack. He has directed police to swiftly investigate the motive and ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible.

He stated that perpetrators "cannot escape the clutches of law" and will be brought to justice. He reiterated that the police's Primary duty was to protect the lives and property of citizens.

