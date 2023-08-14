Seven killed, one injured in three different incidents

Seven persons were killed while one another shot and injured in three different incidents in various parts of Attock, police and rescue sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Seven persons were killed while one another shot and injured in three different incidents in various parts of Attock, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, in a gloomy incident, five persons belongs to same family were burnt to death on Hazara motorway (M-15) near Jehri Kass interchange on early hours of Monday.

National highway and motorway Police sources said that the fatal family belongs to Bannu were going towards Haripur in their Suzuki van when it catches fire apparently due to short circuit at Kalla Katha range subsequently all on board burnt to death. On getting information, rescue 1122 launched operation and shifted the bodies after extinguishing fire.

In the second two teenage friends drowned in a stream near Jand on Munday. Police and hospital sources while quoting eye witnesses has said that 18 years old Javaid along with his 19 years old friend Ramzan went to stream to get respite from hot and humid weather.

While bathing, Ramzan loses control and starts drowning as Javaid went to rescue him, he also loses control and subsequently both drowned. Later local volunteers have retrieved the bodies and shifted to THQ hospital Jand. Separately, a man was shot and injured while resisting robbery in village Khagwani in the limits of Hazro Police station.

Police sources said that Dilnawaz Khan was going on his motorcycle when two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him. As they snatched cash and valuables from him on gunpoint, he tried to overpower them, the armed bandits shot him and fled away with looted booty. The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Hazro. The respective Police registered separate cases as per law and launched further investigation.