UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Killed Over Property Dispute In Chota Lahor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Seven killed over property dispute in Chota Lahor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Seven persons were killed and one injured during a bloody clash between two rival groups in Chota Lahor area of the district here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,two rival groups exchanged fire over a property dispute in Chota Lahor that left seven people were died on the spot.

One person who sustained critical injuries in the incident was shifted to nearby Yar Hussain hospital for treatment.

Among the dead four were identified as Abdur Rehman, Shad Muhammad, Ubaid Ali, Waqas Umar while identification of remaining three has not been ascertained yet.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Died Chota Abdur Rehman Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

3 minutes ago

“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts ..

19 minutes ago

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Bl ..

21 minutes ago

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her f ..

36 minutes ago

Property Registration related Services to be launc ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism shares positive industry outlook wit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.