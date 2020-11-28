Seven killed over property dispute in Chota Lahor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Seven persons were killed and one injured during a bloody clash between two rival groups in Chota Lahor area of the district here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,two rival groups exchanged fire over a property dispute in Chota Lahor that left seven people were died on the spot.

One person who sustained critical injuries in the incident was shifted to nearby Yar Hussain hospital for treatment.

Among the dead four were identified as Abdur Rehman, Shad Muhammad, Ubaid Ali, Waqas Umar while identification of remaining three has not been ascertained yet.