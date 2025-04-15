Seven Killed, several injured in coach-truck collision in Karak

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) At least seven people were killed and several injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a truck near Indus Highway Chowk Karak City on Tuesday.

According to district rescue officer, a passenger coach traveling from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

The Karak rescue police and emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and shifted the injured and bodies to a near by hospital.

Further investigation into the coach-truck collision in Karak is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident and identify those responsible.