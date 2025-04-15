Open Menu

Seven Killed, Several Injured In Coach-truck Collision In Karak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Seven Killed, several injured in coach-truck collision in Karak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) At least seven people were killed and several injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a truck near Indus Highway Chowk Karak City on Tuesday.

According to district rescue officer, a passenger coach traveling from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

The Karak rescue police and emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and shifted the injured and bodies to a near by hospital.

Further investigation into the coach-truck collision in Karak is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident and identify those responsible.

Recent Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

11 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

11 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

11 hours ago
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

12 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

13 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan