Seven Killed, Several Injured In Coach-truck Collision In Karak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) At least seven people were killed and several injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a truck near Indus Highway Chowk Karak City on Tuesday.
According to district rescue officer, a passenger coach traveling from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar, a private news channel reported.
The Karak rescue police and emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and shifted the injured and bodies to a near by hospital.
Further investigation into the coach-truck collision in Karak is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident and identify those responsible.
Recent Stories
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven Killed, several injured in coach-truck collision in Karak6 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Amjad Bobby observed16 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held26 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of severe heatwave from Mid-April to June, predicts higher temperatures than previous yea ..36 minutes ago
-
Two motorcycle lifters held36 minutes ago
-
Five motorcycles,one rickshaw recovered36 minutes ago
-
10 netted over power stealing56 minutes ago
-
Kite seller netted56 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police dismiss 15 officers for misconduct and dereliction of duty2 hours ago
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid11 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela11 hours ago