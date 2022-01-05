Seven killed, three injured in fire incident

Seven people, including five women, were killed and three others injured when a fire broke out in a house due to gas leakage near here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven people, including five women, were killed and three others injured when a fire broke out in a house due to gas leakage near here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the family of Muhammad Hussain Nakiyana was sleeping in the house at Chak No 756-GB when the fire erupted due to gas leakage.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

In the tragic incident, seven members of the family died on the spot who were identified as Sakina Bibi, 50, wife of Muhammad Hussain Nakiyana, daughter Mafia Bibi, 22, son Rasheed,16, Azra, 36, wife of Abdul Waheed Nakiyana, her son Hamza, 7, and daughters Amina, 5, and Afshan,4.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured, Muhammad Hussain, 55, son of Waryam Nakiyana,his son Abdul Waheed, 37, and a minor, to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kamalia.

The police also reached the spot and started investigation.