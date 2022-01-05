UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed, Three Injured In Fire Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Seven killed, three injured in fire incident

Seven people, including five women, were killed and three others injured when a fire broke out in a house due to gas leakage near here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven people, including five women, were killed and three others injured when a fire broke out in a house due to gas leakage near here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the family of Muhammad Hussain Nakiyana was sleeping in the house at Chak No 756-GB when the fire erupted due to gas leakage.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

In the tragic incident, seven members of the family died on the spot who were identified as Sakina Bibi, 50, wife of Muhammad Hussain Nakiyana, daughter Mafia Bibi, 22, son Rasheed,16, Azra, 36, wife of Abdul Waheed Nakiyana, her son Hamza, 7, and daughters Amina, 5, and Afshan,4.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured, Muhammad Hussain, 55, son of Waryam Nakiyana,his son Abdul Waheed, 37, and a minor, to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kamalia.

The police also reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Died Wife Kamalia Rescue 1122 Women Gas Family

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Protesters in Almaty Break Into City Hall, Set Fir ..

Protesters in Almaty Break Into City Hall, Set Fire, Gunfire Heard

7 minutes ago
 Brazil's Rio De Janeiro Cancels Street Carnival Ov ..

Brazil's Rio De Janeiro Cancels Street Carnival Over Spread of Omicron Variant

7 minutes ago
 "Embrace Again" still leads Chinese box office cha ..

"Embrace Again" still leads Chinese box office chart

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 2,842 new COVID-19 infections, 31 ..

Malaysia reports 2,842 new COVID-19 infections, 31 new deaths

7 minutes ago
 APHC leaders urge UN to implement its resolutions ..

APHC leaders urge UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.