Seven kilns, seven industrial units sealed for causing smog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Environment department has sealed seven bricks kilns, seven industrial units and registered cases against 50 farmers over violations of government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Environment department team led by Assistant Director Sarfraz Anjum, launched a crackdown across the district against the bricks kilns causing smog.

The government has imposed ban on kilns having old technology from November 07 under the ongoing anti-smog drive. The team has also sealed seven industrial units causing smog while got registered FIRs against 50 farmers for burning remaining of crops.

Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum said that the kilns having latest zigzag technology has been given permission while others have been closed. He said that violators would be treated with iron hands and added that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.