Seven Kite Dealers Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Seven kite dealers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested seven kite dealers from various parts of Faisalabad and recovered dozens kites from their possession during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The police arrested seven kite dealers from various parts of Faisalabad and recovered dozens kites from their possession during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that the teams conducted raid at various areas and arrested Abdul Hameed and Musharraf from Bolay Di Jhuggi, Javaid from Madan Pura, Zubair and Akram from Ayub Colony, Asadur Rehman from Raja Chowk and Farooq from Akbar Chowk along with dozens of kites and other paraphernalia.

The police locked them behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.

