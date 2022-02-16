UrduPoint.com

Seven Kite Sellers, Flyers Arrested; 420 Kites Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police have seized over 420 kites and kite flying string rolls besides netting seven kite sellers and flyers.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmandi police held Ali Hassan for having 70 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Rattamral, Pirwadhai, Westridge and Airport police rounded up Umair Mehmood, Kashan, Shoaib, Muhammad Ahmed, Umair and Umar Ali and recovered 350 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik had accelerated the ongoing operation and conducting raids in their jurisdiction to round up the kite flying ban violators, he added.

The CPO said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

