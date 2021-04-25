UrduPoint.com
Seven Kite Sellers Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Seven kite sellers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested seven shopkeepers on selling kites and recovered more than 1000 kites from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that the police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad conducted operation against kite-flying and nabbed 7 shopkeepers from Lorry Adda, Mandi Mor of D-Type Colony, Subhan Allah Chowk and Fareedi Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad and recovered more than 1000 kites, dozens of bundles of chemically coatedstring and other paraphernalia from their possession.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

