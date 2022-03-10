UrduPoint.com

Seven Kite-sellers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Seven kite-sellers held

Police Thursday arrested seven kite-sellers and recovered 455 kites, 10 string rolls and other paraphernalia from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Police Thursday arrested seven kite-sellers and recovered 455 kites, 10 string rolls and other paraphernalia from them.

According to a police spokesman, during the ongoing drive against kite-sellers and flyers, teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested Hamza, Ali Akbar, Bilal, Irfan, Sajid, Sher Muhammad and Umar.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

>