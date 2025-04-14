Seven laborer injured in Tank rocket attack incident

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Seven laborers were injured in a rocket attack incident that took place near Wazirabad area of Tank district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rocket hit under-construction building situated near Wazirabad area of Tank district.

As a result of explosion, seven laborers working in the building were injured in the incident.

The Police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Police team have cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this rocket attack incident.