Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

The assailants, whose identities remain unknown, stormed a residential area near the Fish Harbour during the early hours of Thursday, unleashing gunfire that claimed seven lives and left another injured.

GWADAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) In a tragic incident in Balochistan’s Gwadar, seven laborers from Punjab were fatally shot in a targeted attack by unidentified gunmen in the Sarbandar area on Thursday.

The victims, originally from Khanewal district in Punjab, were employed as barbers at a salon in Sarbandar.

Following the attack, authorities swiftly responded, with law enforcement personnel securing the crime scene and initiating an investigation.

The deceased were transferred to a morgue for autopsy, while the injured received medical treatment at Gwadar Hospital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the heinous act, offering condolences to the affected families and affirming the government’s commitment to combating terrorism.

Similarly, Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Zia Langau denounced the attack as cowardly and pledged to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Administrative officials are actively involved in providing support to the affected families, as efforts to apprehend the culprits continue.