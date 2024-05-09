Open Menu

Seven Labourers From Punjab Shot Dead In Gwadar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:28 AM

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

The assailants, whose identities remain unknown, stormed a residential area near the Fish Harbour during the early hours of Thursday, unleashing gunfire that claimed seven lives and left another injured.

GWADAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) In a tragic incident in Balochistan’s Gwadar, seven laborers from Punjab were fatally shot in a targeted attack by unidentified gunmen in the Sarbandar area on Thursday.

The assailants, whose identities remain unknown, stormed a residential area near the Fish Harbour during the early hours of Thursday, unleashing gunfire that claimed seven lives and left another injured.

The victims, originally from Khanewal district in Punjab, were employed as barbers at a salon in Sarbandar.

Following the attack, authorities swiftly responded, with law enforcement personnel securing the crime scene and initiating an investigation.

The deceased were transferred to a morgue for autopsy, while the injured received medical treatment at Gwadar Hospital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the heinous act, offering condolences to the affected families and affirming the government’s commitment to combating terrorism.

Similarly, Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Zia Langau denounced the attack as cowardly and pledged to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Administrative officials are actively involved in providing support to the affected families, as efforts to apprehend the culprits continue.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Punjab Interior Minister Gwadar Khanewal From

Recent Stories

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

12 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

12 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

12 hours ago
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

12 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

12 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

12 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

12 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

12 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Soc ..

Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan