Open Menu

Seven Labourers Shot Dead In Gwadar Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Seven labourers shot dead in Gwadar shooting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Seven people were shot dead on Thursday while they were sleeping in their residential quarters in Gwadar,

police said.

Mohsin Ali, SHO Gwadar PS said unidentified gunmen barged into a residential quarter near the Gwadar Fish Harbour and opened fire at the labourers, leaving seven dead and one injured.

The police official said that the dead and injured used to work in a barbershop in the area and belonged to district Khanewal in Punjab.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital. Further probe is underway.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Punjab Gwadar Khanewal

Recent Stories

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

12 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

12 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

12 hours ago
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

12 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

12 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

12 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

12 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

12 hours ago
 Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Soc ..

Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan