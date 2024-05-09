Seven labourers shot dead in Gwadar shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Seven people were shot dead on Thursday while they were sleeping in their residential quarters in Gwadar,

police said.

Mohsin Ali, SHO Gwadar PS said unidentified gunmen barged into a residential quarter near the Gwadar Fish Harbour and opened fire at the labourers, leaving seven dead and one injured.

The police official said that the dead and injured used to work in a barbershop in the area and belonged to district Khanewal in Punjab.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital. Further probe is underway.

APP/ask