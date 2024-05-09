Seven Labourers Shot Dead In Gwadar Shooting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Seven people were shot dead on Thursday while they were sleeping in their residential quarters in Gwadar,
police said.
Mohsin Ali, SHO Gwadar PS said unidentified gunmen barged into a residential quarter near the Gwadar Fish Harbour and opened fire at the labourers, leaving seven dead and one injured.
The police official said that the dead and injured used to work in a barbershop in the area and belonged to district Khanewal in Punjab.
The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital. Further probe is underway.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special meeting called to condemn May 9 incidents: Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: PM8 minutes ago
-
'No peace rather devastation has increased manifold in IIOJK'; Omar Abdullah15 minutes ago
-
KP govt to give relief to masses in budget: Minister15 minutes ago
-
Unidentified gunman shot dead Seven laborers in Gwadar15 minutes ago
-
Eyes of entire world focused on PM's upcoming visit to China: Tarar25 minutes ago
-
May 9 heart-wrenching incident, darkest day in human history: Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh25 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist incident in Gawdar1 hour ago
-
No soft-pedaling of May 9 incidents; no absolution for orchestrators: PM3 hours ago
-
Property dispute claims life11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap11 hours ago
-
Vehicle lifter arrested, 30 motorcycles recovered: SP Lyallpur Town11 hours ago