Seven lacs gunny bags distributed in Multan for wheat procurement

District Food Controller (DFC) Malik Mumtaz said that they had issued seven lacs gunny bags for procurement of wheat, which is 40.8 percent of the total wheat procurement target so far across the district

While talking to APP here on Friday, Malik Imtiaz said that growers started to bring the wheat at procurement centres adding that they had also procured about 334,000 wheat bags from growers which is 15.8 percent of the total wheat target.

He said that 200 to 300 gunny bags were being provided to growers under the open door policy. He said that centre in-charges are authorised to provide 500 gunny bags each grower while DFC could issue 1000 gunny bags.

He said that the wheat procurement target for Multan district was set 200,000 metric ton and hoped that they would chase the target by end of May.

He said that there was no complaint about gunny bags or wheat procurement received from growers due to open door policy.

He said that wheat harvesting started in this region now and added that the wheat season would reach to its peak within next two or three days.

About quality wheat, DFC said that food staff ensured checking of each wheat bag at wheat procurement centres and low quality wheat given back to growers during checking.

Preventive measures about coronavirus, Imtiaz said that hand washing facility, social distancing and use of sanitizers was being ensured for wheat growers at each centre to avert from coronavirus pandemic.

He said that 17 wheat procurement centres have been established across the district while wheat drive is heading smoothly.

