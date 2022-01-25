Seven law breakers arrested

Police arrested seven persons over various violations during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Police arrested seven persons over various violations during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, civil lines police held Adil Saleem near Moti Masjid, Jhang bazar while another was arrested from Mintgomery bazaar.

The team recovered firework material in huge quantities from them and sent them behind bars after registration of cases.

Meanwhile, Mansoorabad police nabbed five persons ---Muhammad Bilal, Muneer Mohyuddin, Amjad Yousaf, Muhammad Nawaz and Rashid and recovered more than 800 kites from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.