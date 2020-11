Seven law violators held in crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as seven people including four women got arrested under multiple charges during crackdown held against criminal elements here Saturday.

According to Muzaffargarh Police, the arrested accused including Muhammad Imran, Sarfraz, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Aslam, Kusar Abbas, Muhammad Khalid, Abdul Razzaq along with said number of women were sent into lock up for further investigation.

Police recovered illegal pistol with two bullets from Muhammed Imran, 28 liters wine from Kausar Abbas. Rest of the accused were nabbed over violation of Amplifier Act in a marriage ceremony.

Police vowed to keep on indiscriminate action against law violators creating trouble in society.