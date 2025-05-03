Open Menu

Seven Liquor Suppliers Nabbed During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Seven liquor suppliers nabbed during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Police have arrested seven liquor suppliers and recovered 40 liters of liquor from their possession during crackdown here Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Bani police recovered have held four liquor suppliers, Imran, Hamza, Asif and Muhammad Asif and recovered 25 liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Taxila police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Noman and 10 liters of liquor from Salahuddin while 04 liters of liquor was confiscated from Abu Bakr Tariq.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that operations are underway against liquor suppliers without any discrimination.

