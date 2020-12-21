UrduPoint.com
Seven Marriage Halls Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Seven marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed the premises of seven marriage halls on violation of corona SOPs in different parts of the district.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool checked various marriage halls and found seven marriage halls violating corona SOPs.

Those marriage halls were sealed include: Castle Marriage Hall, Sakhi Marriage Hall, Zoom Marriage Hall-1and Hall-2, Lyallpur Garrison Marriage Hall-1 and Hall-2 and Seven Seas Marriage Hall.

The halls were also found violating one dish act, whereas, participants of marriage functions did not wear face masks besides ignoring social distance, therefore, the premises of marriage halls were sealed and cases were registered against the owners/managements.

