Seven Martyrs, 20 Others Injured In Bomb Blast At Mastung
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Seven people, including five schoolchildren and a policeman, have been martyred and 20 others sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Girls High School at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung district of Balochistan on Friday morning.
According to police, five schoolchildren, a policeman and a wayfarer were among the dead.
The injured were being treated at Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital and Mastung District Headquarters Hospital, with 11 of them later shifted to the Quetta Trauma Centre.
As per the report, the blast occurred near a police van at a chowk near the Civil Hospital and a girls’ school which targeted a police vehicle near Civil Hospital Chowk.
Police and Rescue teams reached the site soon after the blast and shifted the injured and the dead to the DHQ Hospital.
Hospital sources said that the policeman and three children were dead, while three injured succumbed to their wounds during treatment.
A police mobile van was destroyed in the blast while several other vehicles and rickshaws were damaged.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC visits fruit, vegetable market to ensure official prices2 minutes ago
-
Hameed Hussain highlights issues of his constituency2 minutes ago
-
PM departs for Pakistan after winding up a two-day Qatar visit12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker inquires heath of President Asif Zardari12 minutes ago
-
NA refers Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to committee for review12 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 3 drug peddlers12 minutes ago
-
4 reports of Standing Committees presented in Senate22 minutes ago
-
Acting Chairman Senate condemns Mastung bomb blast32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz condemns bomb blast near school in Mastung32 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Amendment Ordinance, 2024 laid in Senate42 minutes ago
-
A 38-member delegation from Rahma Model School visits Parliament House42 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication needs public support, awareness: specialist's appeal42 minutes ago