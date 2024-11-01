Seven martyrs, 20 others injured in bomb blast at Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Seven people, including five schoolchildren and a policeman, have been martyred and 20 others sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Girls High School at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung district of Balochistan on Friday morning.

According to police, five schoolchildren, a policeman and a wayfarer were among the dead.

The injured were being treated at Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital and Mastung District Headquarters Hospital, with 11 of them later shifted to the Quetta Trauma Centre.

As per the report, the blast occurred near a police van at a chowk near the Civil Hospital and a girls’ school which targeted a police vehicle near Civil Hospital Chowk.

Police and Rescue teams reached the site soon after the blast and shifted the injured and the dead to the DHQ Hospital.

Hospital sources said that the policeman and three children were dead, while three injured succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

A police mobile van was destroyed in the blast while several other vehicles and rickshaws were damaged.