UrduPoint.com

Seven Maund Dead Chicken Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 01:14 PM

Seven maund dead chicken recovered

Police recovered seven maund dead chicken from tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Police recovered seven maund dead chicken from tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to the spokesman, accused named Ashraf was held along with five accomplices on tip off.

Dead chicken was about to be supplied in different parts of the city. All of the accused were booked under relevant section of Pakistan Penal Code with the police station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station All From

Recent Stories

Delay in projects irks CM Balochistan

Delay in projects irks CM Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Series of training courses in folk crafts, folk mu ..

Series of training courses in folk crafts, folk music kicks off

3 minutes ago
 Air quality healthy in Capital as air pollutants b ..

Air quality healthy in Capital as air pollutants below permissible limits

3 minutes ago
 China's five-year bioeconomy plan to focus on low- ..

China's five-year bioeconomy plan to focus on low-carbon growth, epidemic preven ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab CM sacks AGP Ahmed Awais

Punjab CM sacks AGP Ahmed Awais

7 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.