Seven maund dead chicken recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Police recovered seven maund dead chicken from tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to the spokesman, accused named Ashraf was held along with five accomplices on tip off.

Dead chicken was about to be supplied in different parts of the city. All of the accused were booked under relevant section of Pakistan Penal Code with the police station.