Seven-member Advisory Committee To Make Theatre Plays Civilized
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that a seven-member Advisory Committee has been formed, under the leadership of Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, to make theatre plays civilized, family-friendly, and cultural.
The committee includes senior actors Sohail Ahmed, Naseem Vicky, Nasir Chinyoti, Saleem Albela, Qaiser Piya, Iftikhar Thakur, and Majid Khan. The Advisory Committee will submit its recommendations within 15 days.
On this occasion, Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani met senior theatre artists. Azma Bokhari underscored that Primary objective of the Advisory Committee is to restore stage plays to being civilized, polite, and family-oriented.
If subsidies are required for the revival of stage dramas, a mechanism will be developed as well. The goal of the theatre Advisory Committee is to end vulgarity in stage dramas and restore the cultural, traditional theatre.
She further mentioned that under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department, a Theater Festival will be held on November 20 and 21. The festival will showcase talents of stage actors, and it will be a completely family-friendly event. The festival will profoundly display Punjab’s culture, traditions, and characteristic humour.
