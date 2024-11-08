Open Menu

Seven-member Advisory Committee To Make Theatre Plays Civilized

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Seven-member advisory committee to make theatre plays civilized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that a seven-member Advisory Committee has been formed, under the leadership of Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, to make theatre plays civilized, family-friendly, and cultural.

The committee includes senior actors Sohail Ahmed, Naseem Vicky, Nasir Chinyoti, Saleem Albela, Qaiser Piya, Iftikhar Thakur, and Majid Khan. The Advisory Committee will submit its recommendations within 15 days.

On this occasion, Information Minister Azma Bokhari and Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani met senior theatre artists. Azma Bokhari underscored that Primary objective of the Advisory Committee is to restore stage plays to being civilized, polite, and family-oriented.

If subsidies are required for the revival of stage dramas, a mechanism will be developed as well. The goal of the theatre Advisory Committee is to end vulgarity in stage dramas and restore the cultural, traditional theatre.

She further mentioned that under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department, a Theater Festival will be held on November 20 and 21. The festival will showcase talents of stage actors, and it will be a completely family-friendly event. The festival will profoundly display Punjab’s culture, traditions, and characteristic humour.

Related Topics

Information Minister Punjab Naseem Vicky Nasir Chinyoti Sohail Ahmed Iftikhar Thakur November Event

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 hour ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

2 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

3 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

4 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

6 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan